Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.71

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 1027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $547.16 million, a P/E ratio of 145.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,991 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.