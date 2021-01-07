Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $291,593.70 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $167.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.59. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $198.50.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $234,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.