EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.15 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $3,250.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00470850 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000171 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,083,914,012 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

