Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.15

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.15 and last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 7069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERFSF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

