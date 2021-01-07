Evelo Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVLO. BidaskClub raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.