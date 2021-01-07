Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.60

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 6113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

EVLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $575.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth $60,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth $3,267,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.