Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 1,584,245 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,568,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

EB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. Analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 73.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 29.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 73.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 148,304 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 138.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 619.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

