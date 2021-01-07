EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner Sells 3,559 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $138,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,008.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $198,449.10.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $101,281.25.

On Thursday, November 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 14,913 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $595,028.70.

On Monday, October 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 4,260 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $166,480.80.

EVER stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.60. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 626.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.