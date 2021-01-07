EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo Sells 25,000 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,492.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

