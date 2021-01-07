Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading 10.3% Higher

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.53. 881,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 736,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

