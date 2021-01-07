Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.17 ($30.78).

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

Shares of EVK opened at €27.29 ($32.11) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.99. Evonik Industries AG has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

About Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F)

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.