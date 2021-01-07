Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Anthony Webster Sells 51,234 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQUA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.