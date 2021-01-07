Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells $4,095,734.36 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $125.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,132. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 1.65. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 384.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

