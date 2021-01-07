Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Up 5.2%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.19 and last traded at $130.70. Approximately 1,926,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,611,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

