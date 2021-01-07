Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of EXN opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 278,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.85% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

