Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

