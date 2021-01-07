ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan Sells 162 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 162 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $13,831.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 48.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

