Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday Sells 3,506 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EXPE opened at $143.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

