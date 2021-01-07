Experty Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million (EXY)

Experty (CURRENCY:EXY) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Experty has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $54,679.00 worth of Experty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Experty has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Experty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Experty

Experty is a token. Experty’s total supply is 79,404,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,088,352 tokens. Experty’s official message board is medium.com/@experty_io. Experty’s official Twitter account is @experty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Experty’s official website is experty.io/en.

Experty Token Trading

Experty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Experty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Experty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Experty using one of the exchanges listed above.

