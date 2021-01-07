Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,881.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,677 shares of company stock worth $899,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

