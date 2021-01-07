F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

FSTX stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.69. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.