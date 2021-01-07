Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total transaction of $11,975,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $11,988,077.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $14,889,154.95.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total transaction of $13,015,745.20.

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $15,619,603.14.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $263.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.81 and a 200 day moving average of $263.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

