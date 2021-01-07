Faceter Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $50.98 and $10.39. Faceter has a market cap of $405,732.48 and $522.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00291481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.75 or 0.02723737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

