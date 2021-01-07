Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FRFHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of FRFHF stock opened at $354.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.45 and a beta of 0.87. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $223.52 and a one year high of $481.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRFHF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

