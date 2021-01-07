Fantom Achieves Market Cap of $67.20 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $67.20 million and approximately $20.13 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00114404 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00472048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00231974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055529 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

