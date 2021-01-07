Feellike Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Feellike token can currently be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $142,929.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00024918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00109660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00447522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00237692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00053848 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com.

Feellike can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

