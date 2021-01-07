Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.70.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $221.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day moving average is $194.36.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

