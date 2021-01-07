Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.20. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

