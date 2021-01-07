Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $47.75. 97,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 147,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 80.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 104,478 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 116,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48,785 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.