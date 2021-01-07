Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

