Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Trading Up 9.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s stock price was up 9.6% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 10,069,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,177,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

