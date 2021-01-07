Financial Comparison: Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) & Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI)

Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Telkom SA SOC and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkom SA SOC N/A N/A N/A Touchpoint Group -1,799.36% -192.24% -57.15%

Risk and Volatility

Telkom SA SOC has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telkom SA SOC and Touchpoint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkom SA SOC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telkom SA SOC and Touchpoint Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkom SA SOC $2.81 billion 0.41 $146.47 million N/A N/A Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 4.00 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

Telkom SA SOC has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Summary

Telkom SA SOC beats Touchpoint Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity. It also provides fixed-line data services that consist of domestic and international data transmission services, and related information technology services; data center operations, including e-commerce, application service provider, hosting, data storage, email, and security services; and wideband code division multiple access services, such as fixed voice services, data services, and nomadic voice services. In addition, the company offers mobile communication services comprising voice services, data services, and handset sales services; and information and technology communication services, such as cloud services, infrastructure services, workspace services, and integration management services, as well as sells hardware and network equipment. Further, it provides directory and wireless data services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

