FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 7,954,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 8,672,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,364.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of FireEye by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,836 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FireEye by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,055 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

