Firo Trading Up 3.8% This Week (XZC)

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Firo has a total market cap of $39.38 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00008779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,343.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.40 or 0.03190914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.00439908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.38 or 0.01165093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00374996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00018610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00178131 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Firo (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,400,368 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io.

Firo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

