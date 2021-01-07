First American Bank Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $345.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $375.00. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.86.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

