First American Bank Purchases 308 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First American Bank boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.