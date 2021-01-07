First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

FCF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 54,277 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

