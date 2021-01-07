First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

INBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $289.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

