First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 344,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

