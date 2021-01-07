First Republic Bank (FRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $157.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

