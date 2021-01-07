First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) were up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 1,184,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,056,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 78,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

