FirstGroup’s (FGROY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FGROY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded FirstGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of FirstGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FGROY stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.71. FirstGroup has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.