Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,597 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,177,000 after buying an additional 170,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fiserv by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,882,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,072,000 after buying an additional 465,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $115.43. 39,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,759. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,211,373 shares of company stock worth $2,223,862,582. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

