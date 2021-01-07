FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FLT. BidaskClub cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. 140166 lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.89.

Shares of FLT traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

