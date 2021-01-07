FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,789,027. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.51.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

