FLO (FLO) 1-Day Volume Hits $40,868.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $40,868.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

