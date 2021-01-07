Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 347,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,565. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flux Power stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Flux Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

