Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 186.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

