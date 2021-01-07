Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,080.00

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and last traded at GBX 1,054.37 ($13.78), with a volume of 42456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,075 ($14.04).

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 998.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 846.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £620.35 million and a P/E ratio of 150.00.

Get Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) news, insider Philip Stephen Dudderidge sold 1,515,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total transaction of £15,150,000 ($19,793,571.99). Also, insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.69), for a total value of £209,600 ($273,843.74). Insiders have sold a total of 1,640,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,340,000 over the last three months.

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.