Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSUGY. CSFB upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

